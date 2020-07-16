A private funeral will be held for Billy R. Perkins, 84, Gadsden, who died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Burial will follow at Bethlehem FCM Cemetery, Walnut Grove. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Billy was an avid Atlanta Braves and Alabama football fan. He enjoyed eating all kinds of food. He loved his family dearly, especially his baby girl, Kimi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Leigh Anna Perkins; and several siblings.
Mr. Perkins is survived by his wife, Geraldine Perkins; daughters, Gail Perkins, Connie Mitchell and Kim Perkins; son, Andy Barker; stepdaughter, Gayla Mayes; sister, Jewel Abernathy; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Comfort Care Hospice.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to all the nurses, aides and staff of Comfort Care Hospice; and also to Shirley.
The family welcomes everyone to watch the service live at 3 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, on www.villagechapelfuneralhome.com.