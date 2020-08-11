Billy Ray Chappell, 88, of Gadsden, passed away on August 7, 2020. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.

Mr. Chappell was an avid fisherman. It was said of him, "A person can dig a hole and fill it with water and Bill Chappell can come along and draw a fish out of it." Bill was also a nature artist and a folk musician as well as a talented maker of canes.

He is survived by his wife, Billie Ruth Chappell; daughters, Celeste Chappell and Argenta (Paul) LeBlanc; stepdaughter, Teresa Harris; and four grandchildren.

The family would like to issue a special thank you to all of the staff at Coosa Valley Health and Rehab.

There will be a memorial service for Mr. Chappell held at a later date.

