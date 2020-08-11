1/
Billy Ray Chappell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Ray Chappell, 88, of Gadsden, passed away on August 7, 2020. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Chappell was an avid fisherman. It was said of him, "A person can dig a hole and fill it with water and Bill Chappell can come along and draw a fish out of it." Bill was also a nature artist and a folk musician as well as a talented maker of canes.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Ruth Chappell; daughters, Celeste Chappell and Argenta (Paul) LeBlanc; stepdaughter, Teresa Harris; and four grandchildren.
The family would like to issue a special thank you to all of the staff at Coosa Valley Health and Rehab.
There will be a memorial service for Mr. Chappell held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved