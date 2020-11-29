Billy Ray Fuhrman

Southside - A graveside service was held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery, Southside, for Billy Ray Fuhrman, age 88 of Southside, who passed from life on November 28, 2020. Lauil Thompson officiated. Morgan Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were grandsons and sons-in-law.

Billy retired after 34 years from LTV Steel, Transportation Department. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany.

He is preceded in death by his parents, J.D. "Buck" and Ethel Weems Fuhrman; sister, Margaret Fuhrman Thompson; brothers, Robert Fuhrman and James "Jim" Fuhrman; and great-grandson, Caiden Arthur Rodgers.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret Abercrombie Fuhrman; daughters, Janice (Larry) Rodgers and Diane (Phillip) Gore; grandchildren, Chris (Monica) Rodgers, Andy (Maggie) Rodgers, Amy (Cameron) Umphress, Tim (Breya) Rodgers, James Gore, and Rachel Gore; and great-grandchildren, Zoey and Chase Rodgers and Jace Harten.



