Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crossville Memorial Chapel
13812 Al Hwy 68
Crossville, AL 35962
(256) 528-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Ray Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Ray Morris Obituary
Billy Ray Morris, 75, of Geraldine, passed Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
His Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at First Baptist Church Geraldine with burial to follow at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:30 until 8 Tuesday at First Baptist Church Geraldine, 12854 AL Hwy 227, Geraldine, AL 35974. Rev. Andy Brown and Rev. Charles Jones will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Logan Saylor, Bradley Saylor, Jonathan Buttram, Michael Seay, Jerry Simmons and Glen Stewart.
Mr. Morris was a retired high school principal at Geraldine High School and Gaston High School.
Mr. Morris is survived by his wife, Betty Morris; children, Cristie and Terry Brothers, Ginger and Chris Lawson, Jack and Sherry Morris; grandchildren, Shelby and Noah Brothers, Brody and McKena Lawson, Ella and Karleigh Morris; stepchildren, Michael and Pam Seay, Melanie Quillen; step-grandchildren, Laura Shelton, Rachel Seay, Tyler Seay.
Crossville Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now