|
|
Billy Ray Morris, 75, of Geraldine, passed Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
His Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at First Baptist Church Geraldine with burial to follow at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:30 until 8 Tuesday at First Baptist Church Geraldine, 12854 AL Hwy 227, Geraldine, AL 35974. Rev. Andy Brown and Rev. Charles Jones will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Logan Saylor, Bradley Saylor, Jonathan Buttram, Michael Seay, Jerry Simmons and Glen Stewart.
Mr. Morris was a retired high school principal at Geraldine High School and Gaston High School.
Mr. Morris is survived by his wife, Betty Morris; children, Cristie and Terry Brothers, Ginger and Chris Lawson, Jack and Sherry Morris; grandchildren, Shelby and Noah Brothers, Brody and McKena Lawson, Ella and Karleigh Morris; stepchildren, Michael and Pam Seay, Melanie Quillen; step-grandchildren, Laura Shelton, Rachel Seay, Tyler Seay.
Crossville Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 24, 2019