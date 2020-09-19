1/1
Billy Ray Sims
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celebration of Life service for Mr. Billy Ray Sims, 83, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the home of Billy and Jo Sims, 2701 Katie Lane, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903. Reverend Tommy Marshall will be directing the celebration. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home announcing.
Mr. Sims passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, O'Neal and Maggie Sims; brothers, Jimmie and Roy Sims; and sister, Shelby Sims.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years, Jo Sims; children, Tim D. (Linda) Sims and Dawn (David) Gregerson; grandchildren, Mallory Stephens, Keegan Stephens, Reagan Elizabeth Sims, D.J. Gregerson, Lindsey Godlewski, and Brigitte Vezertzis; brothers, Sam Sims, K.P. Sims, Duck Sims, Mack Sims, and Rickey Sims; sisters, Catherine Page and Becky Sims; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Sims was a native of Hokes Bluff. He retired from the City of Gadsden, where he was in the Planning and Engineering Department. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church. He was a devoted father and grandfather and enjoyed farming and gardening.
The family requests no flowers.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
home of Billy and Jo Sims
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved