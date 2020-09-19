Celebration of Life service for Mr. Billy Ray Sims, 83, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the home of Billy and Jo Sims, 2701 Katie Lane, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903. Reverend Tommy Marshall will be directing the celebration. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home announcing.
Mr. Sims passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, O'Neal and Maggie Sims; brothers, Jimmie and Roy Sims; and sister, Shelby Sims.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years, Jo Sims; children, Tim D. (Linda) Sims and Dawn (David) Gregerson; grandchildren, Mallory Stephens, Keegan Stephens, Reagan Elizabeth Sims, D.J. Gregerson, Lindsey Godlewski, and Brigitte Vezertzis; brothers, Sam Sims, K.P. Sims, Duck Sims, Mack Sims, and Rickey Sims; sisters, Catherine Page and Becky Sims; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Sims was a native of Hokes Bluff. He retired from the City of Gadsden, where he was in the Planning and Engineering Department. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church. He was a devoted father and grandfather and enjoyed farming and gardening.
The family requests no flowers.
