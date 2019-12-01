|
|
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Village Chapel Funeral Home for Billy Ray Stewart, 88, Gadsden, who passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Mr. Stewart's brothers-in-law, the Revs. Charles and Roger Beshears, will officiate. Music will be provided from the Musical Vault of Billy Ray Stewart. Burial will be in New Bethel Cemetery.
Mr. Stewart was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and served as Minister of Music at East Walnut Baptist Church for over 50 years, where he also served as a deacon. Mr. Stewart was an amazing guitar player, so good that his good friend, the late Joe Keracher once said, "Bill does Chet Atkins better than Chet Atkins." For years, Mr. Stewart hosted his Friday night jam sessions, where many of the best musicians from around the state would gather to play music. He also loved Alabama football and Gadsden City basketball.
Mr. Stewart is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Sue; children, Pam (Tommy) Johnson, Steve (Nancy) Stewart and Lori (Jeff) McRae; grandchildren, Holly (Bryan) Gustafson, Zack (Lauren) Johnson, Beau (Lee Ann) Stewart, Lauren (Kip) Williams and Dylan McRae; great-grandchildren, Ava, Addy and Eli Gustafson, Reagan Martin, Caleb Johnson and Bentley Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephew, Michael Dupree and special "son", Mark Harper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
The family will receive friends Monday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Village Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 1, 2019