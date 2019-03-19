|
|
Funeral services for Billy Robert Harrison, age 83, of Attalla, will be at Collier-Butler Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. Sister Linny Jo Carroll will be officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Billy retired from the Army Special Forces and CSX Railroad.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn L. Harrison.
He is survived by his wife, Madge Gayhart; seven children; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother.
Memorials may be made to the .
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Harrison family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 19, 2019