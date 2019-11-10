|
Funeral service for Mr. Billy Vann Prater, 57, of Piedmont, will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Arrington Chapel in Piedmont with Samuel Kenneth Roe officiating. Burial will follow the service in Arrington Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service at Arrington Chapel.
Mr. Prater passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna Earl and William Oscar Prater.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Ras Adara Rayn, Billy Prater Jr. (Frank Turner); brothers, Harold (Trisha) Prater, Wade Davis, Donald Davis; sister, Vonda; several nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Arrington Chapel Congregational Methodist Church. He was an electrician. He enjoyed working with leather and floating the creek.
Pallbearers will be members of Arrington Chapel and family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 10, 2019