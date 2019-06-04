Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Bob C. Hessenbruch

Bob C. Hessenbruch Obituary
Mr. Bob C. Hessenbruch, age 87, of Gadsden, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan; his children, Craig (Pam) Hessenbruch, Lynn (Lee) Cox and Jacque (Tom) Steede. He was blessed with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hessenbruch retired from the United States Marine Corps, and was a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War.
Private interment with honors will be held at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and love to the staff of Oak Landing Assisted Living, as well as to Kindred Hospice – their love and diligent care greatly contributed to his long quality of life.
A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory announcing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 4, 2019
