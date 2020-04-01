Home

Moss Service Funeral Home
1901 2nd Ave North West
Cullman, AL 350555827
(256) 734-1821
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery
Bobbie Nell Umphrey Cleghorn


1934 - 2020
Bobbie Nell Umphrey Cleghorn Obituary
Bobbie Nell Umphrey Cleghorn of Cullman passed away March 30, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born in Cullman on March 7, 1934, to Alvin and Myrtle Benefield Umphrey. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Bobby G. Cleghorn.
A private family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. John Richter officiating.
Survivors are: daughters, Debbie (Britt) Tolbert, Lisa (Ricky) Bates; son, Terry (Judy) Cleghorn; sister, Joan Umphrey (Leon) Simmons; brother, Billy Ray (Helen) Umphrey; grandchildren, Tera Cabri (Kevin Thomas), Ashley (Jeremy) Scott, Morgan Griffin (Jason McCullough), Justin (Morgan) Bates, Karah (Austin) Sullivan; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Please send condolences to the family at www.mossservicefh.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 1, 2020
