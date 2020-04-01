|
Bobbie Nell Umphrey Cleghorn of Cullman passed away March 30, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born in Cullman on March 7, 1934, to Alvin and Myrtle Benefield Umphrey. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Bobby G. Cleghorn.
A private family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. John Richter officiating.
Survivors are: daughters, Debbie (Britt) Tolbert, Lisa (Ricky) Bates; son, Terry (Judy) Cleghorn; sister, Joan Umphrey (Leon) Simmons; brother, Billy Ray (Helen) Umphrey; grandchildren, Tera Cabri (Kevin Thomas), Ashley (Jeremy) Scott, Morgan Griffin (Jason McCullough), Justin (Morgan) Bates, Karah (Austin) Sullivan; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 1, 2020