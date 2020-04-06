|
|
Graveside funeral service for Mrs. Bobbie Whitmire, 81, of Glencoe, will be held at 2 p.m. April 7, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery with Bob Hundley officiating the service.
Burial will follow the service at Crestwood Cemetery. The visitation will be noon until time of the service at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the visitation and the graveside service will be limited to only family members.
Mrs. Whitmire passed away on April 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Emma Bailey; her son, Daniel Whitmire, and her granddaughter, Stephanie Whitmire Reeves.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 63 years, Charles Whitmire; her sons, Keith Whitmire, Scott Whitmire, and Kenny (Deneen) Whitmire; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Deck Gentry; and her cherished neighbors, Wade and Linda Liles.
Mrs. Whitmire was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver. She held many roles in support of her children's activities as they were growing up. She was a longtime resident of Glencoe and was a member of North Glencoe Church. She enjoyed time spent with the ladies in her Sunday School Class. She loved being outside in her flower and vegetable garden. She especially enjoyed family vacations to the beach.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice (Hannah and Brooke) and Heavens Helpers (Elaura).
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 6, 2020