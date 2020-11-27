1/1
Bobby Blaine Gray
Gadsden - Bobby Blaine Gray, 91, of East Gadsden, AL passed away at home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Due to to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held at Crestwood Cemetery officiated by Reverend Jeffrey Rowan.
Bobby was born on February 1, 1929 in Gadsden, Alabama and was a lifelong resident of the Paden Community in East Gadsden where he moved with his family in 1936. Bobby was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the Eagle Scout award in 1944. He graduated from Glencoe High School in 1947 and served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952. He spent his career as a locomotive engineer for CSX Railroad, retiring in 1987. Bobby married his devoted wife Vennetta Lynn in 1953. They were avid square dancers with the Gadsden Whirl-Aways and traveled extensively throughout the United States in their RV throughout their retirement years. He was a member of Paden Baptist Church where he loved his Sunday School class taught by Lavon Riley.
He is preceded in death by his parents Belvin Otto and Myrtle Howell Gray, and sister Marie Gray McPherson.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Vennetta Lynn Gray, daughter Sherry Gray Lea,(Keith Lea), granddaughters Caroline Gray Lea and Kathryn Adele Lea all of
Atlanta, GA, and son Michael Blaine Gray (Rebecca Bogucki Gray) of Austin, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paden Baptist Church. The family would like to thank SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice, especially Lacy, Brittany, Julie, and Jon for their professionalism, kindness, and friendship. Also, heartfelt thanks to caregivers Bonita and Carol whose dedication will never be forgotten.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
