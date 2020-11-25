1/
Bobby Dean Geer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Dean Geer
Funeral services will be 2 pm today, at Crestwood Chapel, for Mr. Bobby Dean Geer, age 81, of Hokes Bluff, who died Tuesday. Reverend Kenneth Paterson will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
Bobby will be remembered as a Christian first, who loved the lord, and then as a loving husband ,father , grandfather, brother and great friend and will be dearly missed. He was a construction worker by trade, drove tour busses but also farmed, and raised cattle. He was a longtime member and senior Deacon at Fords Valley Baptist Church. He was also a graduate of Gadsden Adult Night High School, Member of Hokes Bluff Masonic Lodge, loved family trips to Gatlinburg and fishing whenever possible.
He is preceded in death by parents Jim and Emma Geer, sister Nancy Geer, in laws Loyce and Annie Lou Chesnut.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Ann Geer, his aunt Willie Aiken of Buford Georgia, daughter Angela Geer, granddaughter Brooke Hubbard, great granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth Connell ,great grandson Jonathan Hubbard, brother and sister in law John and Kathy Reed, chosen grandson John Tidwell, chosen granddaughter Caitlyn Kellett.
Pallbearers will be Larry Sandlin, Billy Hutt, Billy Nail, Dennis Peace, Charlie Means and Doug Hood.
Honorary pallbearers will be his lifelong friends Jackie Green and Kenneth Patterson.
Special thanks to Dr. Thomas Harper and staff ,Emily and Gastro Department at U.A.B.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 1 pm until the time of service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved