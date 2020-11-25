Bobby Dean Geer

Funeral services will be 2 pm today, at Crestwood Chapel, for Mr. Bobby Dean Geer, age 81, of Hokes Bluff, who died Tuesday. Reverend Kenneth Paterson will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.

Bobby will be remembered as a Christian first, who loved the lord, and then as a loving husband ,father , grandfather, brother and great friend and will be dearly missed. He was a construction worker by trade, drove tour busses but also farmed, and raised cattle. He was a longtime member and senior Deacon at Fords Valley Baptist Church. He was also a graduate of Gadsden Adult Night High School, Member of Hokes Bluff Masonic Lodge, loved family trips to Gatlinburg and fishing whenever possible.

He is preceded in death by parents Jim and Emma Geer, sister Nancy Geer, in laws Loyce and Annie Lou Chesnut.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Ann Geer, his aunt Willie Aiken of Buford Georgia, daughter Angela Geer, granddaughter Brooke Hubbard, great granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth Connell ,great grandson Jonathan Hubbard, brother and sister in law John and Kathy Reed, chosen grandson John Tidwell, chosen granddaughter Caitlyn Kellett.

Pallbearers will be Larry Sandlin, Billy Hutt, Billy Nail, Dennis Peace, Charlie Means and Doug Hood.

Honorary pallbearers will be his lifelong friends Jackie Green and Kenneth Patterson.

Special thanks to Dr. Thomas Harper and staff ,Emily and Gastro Department at U.A.B.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 1 pm until the time of service.



