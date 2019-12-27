|
|
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Village Chapel for Bobby Devron Epperson, 55, Albertville, who died Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Rev. Harold Epperson will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Bobby served his country honorably in the United States Navy and also served his community as a law enforcement officer. Mr. Epperson made a difference in the lives of those who were mentally challenged. He was an outstanding pawpaw, father and husband.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Allen "Daebo" Epperson; grandparents, R.N. and Undine Epperson, and Clyde and Ruby Chamblee.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 17 years, Teresa "Terri" Epperson; daughter, Tamela "Punkin" Agnew; daughter-in-law, Maryann Epperson; grandchildren, Alexis Agnew, Mason Epperson, Kerrye Agnew, Abby Corkren, Devron Epperson, Mattie Lee and Jarrett Townson; parents, Bobby Epperson and Faye Mikle; siblings, Belinda (Doug) Lodge, Jennie (Johnny) Estes, Dana Harcrow, Wendy Epperson, Jason Epperson and Raven (Derrick) Tinsley; aunts and uncles, Jim (Cathy) Epperson, Louis (Brenda) Epperson, Harold (Charlotte) Epperson, Donna (Darryl) Nail and Deborah (Donnie) Manchen; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Roy Latty, Logan Latty, Scott Mills, Jimmy Lipscomb, William Frailey and Dustin Lodge. John Graham will serve as honorary pallbearer.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at Village Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 27, 2019