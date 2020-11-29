1/1
Bobby Eller
Bobby Eller
Southside - Bobby Jack Eller, age 79, of Southside, Alabama passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Bobby was born November 9, 1941 to the late Simon and June Eller. Bobby loved his many friends, family, and people in general. But, due to COVID, the family will have a private funeral service with limited attendance, at 1pm on Tuesday at Collier Butler Chapel. Rev. Harold Coe will officiate. Burial will be at Wynnville Cemetery, in Blount County, Alabama.
Bobby loved life. He could turn a simple trip into an adventure by exploring side roads and getting lost. He loved his family and he truly loved his Lord and was bold about his salvation. He was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. He was also a veteran, having served 4 years with the U.S. Marine Corp. Bobby retired from the steel plant. After retirement he enjoyed more time fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Jones Eller; son, Eddie (Kathy) Eller; stepson Chris Bohannon; grandchildren Cody and Ethan Eller and Brantley and Conner Bohannon; sister Lynda ( David) Martin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, especially the members of the "Romeo Club" at Jack's in Southside. He is also missed by his fur baby, Sophie.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Thursday Morning Prayer Breakfast at Green Valley Baptist Church , 4150 Green Valley Road, Southside, AL 35907
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Eller family.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
