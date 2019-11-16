|
Bobby Gene Aultman, 86, of Hokes Bluff, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 14, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Funeral Service will be held Sunday, November 17 at Crestwood Funeral Home, with Rev. John Dickinson and Rev. Dave Roberts officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 with the funeral beginning at 3 p.m.
Bob was born December 22, 1932, to Andrew and Alloria Aultman. He was a 1952 graduate of Gadsden High School. He joined the Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Goodyear after 32 years.
He was a born-again Christian and served as deacon at East Gadsden Baptist Church. He made a difference in the lives of so many young people as RA leader, Scout Master of Troop 82, and baseball coach for Hokes Bluff Drug Store. One of his favorite things was volunteering at Hokes Bluff Elementary School. He loved seeing those smiles every day.
For 10 years, he served as a councilman for Hokes Bluff. He also served for a time as Mayor Pro Tem. He served with the Silver Haired Legislature, Hokes Bluff Library Board, and the Board of Directors for the Smeltyn Center.
He loved Hokes Bluff sports and Alabama football.
He loved his family and told them every day.
He now has a front-row seat watching his great-grandsons play ball.
He was loved by his parents, Andrew and Alloria Aultman; and Ruby Bishop.
He is survived by the love of his life, Myra Jo Bishop Aultman (they were married for 64 years); daughter, Fran Morgan; son, Robert Morgan; and five grandchildren, Andrew (Lindsey) Morgan, Hannah (Jeff) England and Bethany Anders; great-grandchildren, Anderson, Brody and Greyson Morgan, Caroline and Alexis England and Rubie Anders; brothers-in-law, Larry (Jan) and Jerry Bishop; and chosen son, Jimmy (Karen) Reynolds and Chris.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Morgan, Jeff England, Anderson, Brody, and Greyson Morgan, Hen Lett, Larry Sandlin, T.P. Marbut, Johnny Goss and Benny Miller.
Honorary pallbearers will be deacons of East Gadsden Baptist Church, Hokes Bluff Mayor and Council, Fire Department and Police Dispatch, Hokes Bluff Athletics, and Boy Scouts Troop 82.
Special Thanks to Encompass Hospice, Leigh Ann Black, Rev. Dave Roberts, Jamie Moore, Lisa Toby and Shirly Hendrix.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Jacobsen Syndrome Foundation 11q Research & Resource Group (11qusa.org).
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 16, 2019