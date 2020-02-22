Home

Moss Service Funeral Home
1901 2nd Ave North West
Cullman, AL 350555827
(256) 734-1821
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Moss Service Funeral Home
1901 2nd Ave North West
Cullman, AL 350555827
Lying in State
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:30 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:30 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Helicon, AL
Bobby Gene Cleghorn


1934 - 2020
Bobby Gene Cleghorn Obituary
Bobby Gene Cleghorn of Cullman, Alabama, passed away February 21, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born in Cullman on July 15, 1934, to James Finis and Polly Woodard Cleghorn. He worked as a Poultry Processing Plant Manager for Golden Rod Poultry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Delmer Cleghorn.
Funeral services are at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church in Helicon, Alabama, with Revs. John Richter and Kerry Cleghorn officiating. Mr. Cleghorn will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Survivors are his loving wife of 68 years, Bobbie Nell Cleghorn; daughters, Debbie (Britt) Tolbert, Lisa (Ricky) Bates; son, Terry (Judy) Cleghorn; sister, Olivia (Boyd) Carter; grandchildren, Tera Cabri (Kevin Thomas), Ashley (Jeremy) Scott, Morgan Griffin (Jason McCullough), Justin (Morgan) Bates, Karah (Austin) Sullivan; six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Jeff Carter, Michael Umphrey, Larry Naves, Al Hughes, Larry Holt, Don Hewitt; and honorary pallbearers are his special neighbors and Daniel Cabri.
Donations can be made to Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 230 County Road 22, Arley, AL 35551.
Visitation is from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Moss Funeral Home.
Please send condolences to the family at www.mossservicefh.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 22, 2020
