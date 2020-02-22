|
Bobby Gene Cleghorn of Cullman, Alabama, passed away February 21, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born in Cullman on July 15, 1934, to James Finis and Polly Woodard Cleghorn. He worked as a Poultry Processing Plant Manager for Golden Rod Poultry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Delmer Cleghorn.
Funeral services are at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church in Helicon, Alabama, with Revs. John Richter and Kerry Cleghorn officiating. Mr. Cleghorn will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Survivors are his loving wife of 68 years, Bobbie Nell Cleghorn; daughters, Debbie (Britt) Tolbert, Lisa (Ricky) Bates; son, Terry (Judy) Cleghorn; sister, Olivia (Boyd) Carter; grandchildren, Tera Cabri (Kevin Thomas), Ashley (Jeremy) Scott, Morgan Griffin (Jason McCullough), Justin (Morgan) Bates, Karah (Austin) Sullivan; six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Jeff Carter, Michael Umphrey, Larry Naves, Al Hughes, Larry Holt, Don Hewitt; and honorary pallbearers are his special neighbors and Daniel Cabri.
Donations can be made to Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 230 County Road 22, Arley, AL 35551.
Visitation is from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Moss Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 22, 2020