Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Lookout Avenue Baptist Church
Bobby Harp Obituary
Memorial Service will be at noon Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Lookout Avenue Baptist Church for Mr. Bobby Harp, 67, of Gadsden, who passed away August 30, 2019. Jerry Ponder and Jeff Thompson will officiate.
Mr. Harp is survived by his daughter, Lisa Harp; his brother, James (Barbara) Harp; three sisters, Dean Battles, Martha Jones and Linda Brown; sister-in-law, Billie Harp.
Mr. Harp was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Margie Harp; and his brother, Oscar Harp.
Special thanks to Dr. Carpenter at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Lookout Avenue Baptist Church: 2410 Lookout Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 7, 2019
