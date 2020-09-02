Services will be held at noon Saturday at Crestwood Chapel for Bobby Jack Roberts, 90, who went to his eternal Home in Heaven on September 1, 2020. Reverend Randy Gunter will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.

He retired from Goodyear in 1987. He served his country in the United States Air Force and retired from the Army National Guard. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He loved meeting his friends at McDonald's for breakfast and good conversation. He enjoyed visiting with his friends at the Gadsden Airport, where he had a plane in which he would fly from time to time. He also loved his church family very much.

Bobby was preceded in death by his best friend, Barbara Roberts; parents, Hattie Handley and K.D. Roberts; sister, Betty Jean Jones; nephew, Sammy Jones; grandchildren, Jessica and Jennifer Smith.

He is survived by his daughters, Carol Roberts Smith and Linda Roberts; grandsons, Jason Raley (Stephanie), Brian (Kristen) Hepinstall; and great-grandson, Vonn Hepinstall.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Jason Raley, Layne Raley, Ray Grigsby, Cary Herring, Wayne Eads, Sherrill Swann, John Simpson, Cory Walker and Brody Walker.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Bobby's memory to MeadowBrook Baptist Church Building Fund; or The Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Special thanks to Kindred Hospice for their loving care; and to his precious sitter, Teresa Hughes.

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."

2 Timothy 4:7.

