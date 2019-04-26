|
Celebration of life service for Mr. Bobby Lee Ansley, age 59, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the Rev. Z. Andre' Huff, officiating. Interment will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Alabama National Cemetery with military honors.
Bobby leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Gloria Ansley; five sons, Deginal Spears, Michael Dudley, James Stephens (Tykisha), Delano Dudley and Eizele Spears; siblings, Ruby (Quincy) Brisker, Kenneth (Evon) Marburay, Jeffrey Green and Shemel (Michael) Collins, all of Gadsden, AL, Fredrick (Carolyn) Green of Niceville, FL; sister-in-law, Gerrie Ansley; special brother, Victor Avery; 18 grandchildren; two aunts; two uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service. Public visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904. 256-438-5506. Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 26, 2019