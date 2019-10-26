|
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Living Word Ministries, located in the old movie theater at the Gadsden Mall, for Bobby Lee "Hog Pen" O'Dell, 65, of Ball Play, who passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Reverend Newman Voss will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. O'Dell was a retired logger and truck driver. He was an avid University of Alabama football fan, hunter and NASCAR fan. Dale Sr. and Jr. were his favorite drivers, and he had collected several pieces of memorabilia over the years. Most importantly, Bobby accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, August of this year.
Mr. O'Dell was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Jennett O'Dell; brother, Robert O'Dell; sister, Barbara Ann O'Dell; sisters-in-law, Janice O'Dell and Karen Segers; brother-in-law, Kenneth Dillard; mother-in-law, Maxie Dillard; special pets, Flash, Barney, Bandit, Daisy Mae and Scooter.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda O'Dell; children, Mandy (Junior) Frier; stepson, Jeff (Lela) Garrett; grandchildren, Cody "Fred" (Amanda) Frier, Kayla "Ethel" Frier, Brian, Jace, Raylee and Nora Garrett; great-grandson, James "Little Fred" Frier; brother, Johnny (Gail) O'Dell; brother-in-law, Timothy (Tammy) Dillard; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Rodney) Lemons, Carol Dillard and Kathy Richey; special nieces, April Walker, Maxie Lemons, Ashley Lemons; a host of nieces and nephews; special friend, Charles Owen Sr.; special pet, Thelma Lou.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to caregivers Carol Dillard, Barbara Lemons, Maxie Lemons, Lela Garrett, Kathy Richey, Kindred Hospice; and special thanks to Living Word Ministries Church.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 26, 2019