Bobby Lee Williams
Bobby Lee Williams departed this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Birmingham, AL, at the age of 69. Graveside Service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery with Rev. Theodore Mitchell presiding. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Bobby departed from this walk of life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. Those left to cherish his life include his sister, Lula (Levell) Williams, Centerpoint, AL; nephew, Cody Williams, Centerpoint, AL; special friends, Linda Gail Mitchell, Gadsden, AL, Janice Parker, Birmingham, AL, Rev. Theodore (Shirley) Mitchell, Sandra Ford, both of Montgomery, AL.
www.adams-buggs.com

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lincoln Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
