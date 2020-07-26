Bobby Lee Williams departed this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Birmingham, AL, at the age of 69. Graveside Service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery with Rev. Theodore Mitchell presiding. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Bobby departed from this walk of life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. Those left to cherish his life include his sister, Lula (Levell) Williams, Centerpoint, AL; nephew, Cody Williams, Centerpoint, AL; special friends, Linda Gail Mitchell, Gadsden, AL, Janice Parker, Birmingham, AL, Rev. Theodore (Shirley) Mitchell, Sandra Ford, both of Montgomery, AL.
