Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Crestwood Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Crestwood Chapel
Bobby Wayne Quinn Obituary
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Bobby Wayne Quinn, age 83, of Glencoe, who died Sunday. Reverend Paul Clark will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mr. Quinn was a steel plant retiree, Army Veteran, an avid hunter and member of Noccalula Hunting Club, loved golf, dancing and playing cards. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and had numerous special friends, and he will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by wife, Susie; daughter, Melanie Hartline; great-grandson, Lennox Herren; and brother, Donald Jr.
He is survived by daughter, Lisa (Randy) Holmes; grandchildren, Drew (Brittany) Allen, Clay (Cynthia) Allen, Paige (Eric) Herren, Raegan (Saige) Dale, Rosie Hartline, Angela Hartline, Lexie Hartline; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Brenley, Ellie, Eleanor, Lynna, Quinn and Ellis; sister, Ann (Jackie) Vise; brother, John (Sara) Quinn; sister-in-law, Willodine (Donald) Quinn; son-in-law, Billy Hartline; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friend, Evelyn Bellew.
Honorary pallbearers will be the honorable men of The Noccalula Hunting Club.
Special thanks to the physicians, nurses and staff of Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Encompass Health; with special mention to the staff of the GRMC SICU.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 1 until 3 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 12, 2019
