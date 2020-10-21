Bonita B. Thomas

Collinsville - Mrs. Bonita B. Thomas, 92, of Collinsville, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Left to cherish her memories are three sons, Howard (Denise) Thomas, Gadsden AL. Walter Thomas, Chicago IL. Zatchery (Brenda) Thomas Chappell; Three daughters, Theresa Thomas Hill, Gadsden AL, Phyllis Ledford, Douglasville, Ga, Wanda Chatman, Collinsville, AL.

11 Grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren, 4 great- great grandchildren. A host of other relatives and friends.

Public Visitation will be Thursday, 11am until time of service.

Funeral services will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson Chapel) @ 12:00 noon. Pastor Harold Kimble officiating.Burial at Duck Spring Cemetery.

~Due to Covid -19, masks are required at both public visitation and the funeral home~

