Mr. Bonney "Bud" Gramling Jr., 83, of Gadsden, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mark Mayo officiating. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mr. Gramling was a member of Bellevue United Methodist Church. He was an avid Alabama fan and NASCAR fan. Mr. Gramling was employed in the parts department at Devan Lowe and was a 1955 graduate of Gadsden High School.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bonney Gramling Sr.; mother, Kathryn Gramling; and daughter, Kathryn "Sissy" Kelley.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Mary Ruth Gramling; children, John (Amy) Gramling and Terisa (Jeremy) Lang; grandchildren, Leigh-Ann Gramling, Shayla (Marcus) Davenport, Emily Kelley and Keithan Gramling; great-grandchildren, Phoebe Gramling, Khloe Adair and Shaylynn Davenport; sister, Kathy Herman; and brother, David Gramling.
Pallbearers will be Ken Daniel, Jimmy Gramling, Joe Roberson, Jeremy Lang, Greg Stephens, Ken Smith and Jerry Roberson.
The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 16, 2020.