Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Champion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Champion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Champion Obituary
Funeral services will be held today at 2 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Bonnie Champion, 86, who passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Egypt. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Keith Frix is officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel is directing.
Mrs. Champion was a member of Life Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Champion; parents, AA and Verna Addison; brothers, Gene and Harold Addison; and sisters, Helen Fox and Ernestine Leath.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Jack (Glenda) Champion, Nicole (Zack) Betz, Kyler (Kayla) Ballenger, Julie and Cole Ballenger, Curt, Abby and Hayden Champion, Jimmy (Connie) Champion, Tyler (Shayna), Ryance, Ralls, and Jack Thomas Champion, Emily (Chad), David, John, and Vivian Hare, Carol (Donnie) McWaters, Matthew (Dana), Zane, Evie, and Audrey Owens, Jamie (Steven), Emma and Ty Blackwood, Jane Lee (Ted Knight), Jessika (Justin), Lee Caroline Miller, and Savannah (Spencer) Wallace; brothers, Kenneth (Nancy) Addison and Mike (Teresa) Addison; sisters, Gail Hill, Dean Laney, Gwen (Randy) Kelley; and numerous cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from noon until time of service at Morgan Funeral Chapel today.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -