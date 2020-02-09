|
Funeral services will be held today at 2 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Bonnie Champion, 86, who passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Egypt. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Keith Frix is officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel is directing.
Mrs. Champion was a member of Life Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Champion; parents, AA and Verna Addison; brothers, Gene and Harold Addison; and sisters, Helen Fox and Ernestine Leath.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Jack (Glenda) Champion, Nicole (Zack) Betz, Kyler (Kayla) Ballenger, Julie and Cole Ballenger, Curt, Abby and Hayden Champion, Jimmy (Connie) Champion, Tyler (Shayna), Ryance, Ralls, and Jack Thomas Champion, Emily (Chad), David, John, and Vivian Hare, Carol (Donnie) McWaters, Matthew (Dana), Zane, Evie, and Audrey Owens, Jamie (Steven), Emma and Ty Blackwood, Jane Lee (Ted Knight), Jessika (Justin), Lee Caroline Miller, and Savannah (Spencer) Wallace; brothers, Kenneth (Nancy) Addison and Mike (Teresa) Addison; sisters, Gail Hill, Dean Laney, Gwen (Randy) Kelley; and numerous cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from noon until time of service at Morgan Funeral Chapel today.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 9, 2020