|
|
Funeral service for Bonnie Hodges, age 93, of Decatur, will be at noon Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Blake Kersey and Mr. Chris Hodges officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service. Graveside service and interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery, Boaz, AL.
Mrs. Hodges, who died Monday, March 11, 2019, at her residence, was born July 3, 1925, in Gadsden, to Will Weems and Ernestine Marsh Weems. She was an excellent cook and seamstress who enjoyed sharing her talents. Mrs. Hodges was a charter member of Central Baptist Church of Rockledge, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hodges; and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Phillip W. Hodges (Carolyn); two grandchildren, Chris Hodges (Brooke) of Madison, and Angie Glover (Jerre) of Decatur; and five great-grandchildren, Jack Hodges, Ben Glover, Brett Hodges, Abby Glover, and Cody Hodges.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to The Terrace staff for their loving and compassionate care of Mrs. Hodges.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 12, 2019