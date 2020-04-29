|
|
Bonnie Roberts Turpin was born April 16, 1946, in Pittsburgh, PA, and was called to her heavenly home on April 24, 2020, in Hattiesburg, MS.
She was the daughter of William Willard Roberts and Edna Amanda Huffmyer Roberts. She moved with her parents to Gadsden, AL, at the age of 10 and grew up there. She attended Gadsden High School and Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, AL, earning a B.S. in Education. She taught for two years before marrying and becoming a full-time wife and homemaker. She was always active in her church and remained so until dementia prevented it. She was physically active, liked to read, and did lots of volunteering. She moved with her family to Slidell, LA, in 1982, then retired to Hattiesburg, MS, in 2004.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John; and brother-in-law, David Tommie.
She is survived by her husband, William; and sister, Cheryl Tommie of Gadsden, AL. She lived for her children and is survived by them, John Turpin (Danielle) of Brandon, MS, and Donna Rouse (Lee) of Hattiesburg, MS; and her grandchildren, Owen Turpin and Katie, Maggie and Nate Rouse; also, several nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Highland Cemetery.
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 29, 2020