Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Bonnie Ruth (Rains) Warren

Bonnie Ruth (Rains) Warren Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Village Chapel for Bonnie Ruth Rains Warren, 87, Rainbow City, who died Tuesday, November 12. Rev. Tim Warren will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Warren lived in Etowah County most of her life, and was a longtime member of the Church of God. Above all else she loved Jesus first. She was a prayer warrior and daily witness for the Lord and led many people to their salvation. She was a wonderful and selfless woman, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who will be sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rita Warren Bradley; parents, Atha Lee and Ollie Lee Rains; brothers, A.D. Rains and Elmer Rains; sister, Audrey Owens; and sons-in-law, Terry Reed and Charlie Bradley.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Kenneth O. Warren; daughters, Karen Warren Reed and Kristi (Kris) Cornutt; son, Timothy O'Neal (LaRita) Warren; grandchildren, Jonathan (Emily) Pate, Amanda Goza, Brad (Stella) Reed, Hannah (Lucas) Snapp, Jared (Kandace) Cornutt, Will Reed, Alec Cornutt, Taylor Cornutt, and Tabitha Warren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and sister, Betty Jean Smith.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and son-in-law.
Special thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice for their loving care, and also to Rose Shepard for all her help.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Friday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 14, 2019
