Boyd Stimpson, 85, lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease Friday morning.

Boyd was born March 7, 1935, in Gadsden, AL, to the late William Dan Stimpson and Bernice McEntyer.

He is survived by Peggy, his wife of 62 years; sisters, Nancy and Jean; sons, Greg and Todd; their wives, Donna and Ranan; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Boyd was born and grew up in Alabama and subsequently moved to Tennessee and North Carolina before settling in Rome, Georgia, in 1978. He served as a deacon or elder at several churches and enjoyed teaching Sunday School. He relished the study and discipline needed to teach class and felt it prepared him to do God's work whenever and wherever needed.

Mr. Stimpson was the store manager for Belk in Rome from 1978 until retiring in 2000. Before 1978, he had served in similar roles for several stores in North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. After 2000, he assisted small business owners through a program designed to allow retired executives to give of their time, talent and experience to younger business leaders.

Boyd loved sports and was a talented high school athlete, serving as captain of his basketball team and an all-district player. He was a big fan of UNC Basketball and the Atlanta Braves and could recite statistics and player lineups from over the decades. He did not miss a televised game for either team. Graduating high school as valedictorian, Mr. Stimpson then graduated from Jacksonville State University.

Before starting his career in business, Boyd served in the U.S. Army and retired as a lieutenant in the armory in Fort Sill, OK. He enjoyed making furniture and, after retirement, spent much of his time in his workshop building furniture for his home and friends and family. He also helped design and build furniture that was specifically created to help those with physical handicaps. Mr. Stimpson was very much loved and respected by all who knew him, and he will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at West Rome Baptist Church with Rev. Jarrod Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Crestwood Cemetery, Gadsden, AL. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service hour on Tuesday, August 25 at West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave., Rome, GA 30165.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. (EST) Tuesday, August 25 at Crestwood Cemetery, Gadsden, AL.

Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store