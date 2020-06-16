Brandi Nance, 40, of Boaz, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Attalla Health and Rehab.

A Graveside Service was at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Bethlehem Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White officiated. Pallbearers were family and friends.

Brandi is survived by her sisters and brothers, Marjorie Graves, Ann Farrell, Sandy Freeman, Carolyn Duke, Terry Duke (Cindy); a host of nieces and nephews; special friends and comforters, Terry Collins, and Staff of Attalla Health and Rehab and Comfort Care Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jo Ann Nance; and sister, Brenda Duke.

Etowah Memorial Chapel Directed

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store