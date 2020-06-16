Brandi Nance
Brandi Nance, 40, of Boaz, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Attalla Health and Rehab.
A Graveside Service was at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Bethlehem Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White officiated. Pallbearers were family and friends.
Brandi is survived by her sisters and brothers, Marjorie Graves, Ann Farrell, Sandy Freeman, Carolyn Duke, Terry Duke (Cindy); a host of nieces and nephews; special friends and comforters, Terry Collins, and Staff of Attalla Health and Rehab and Comfort Care Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jo Ann Nance; and sister, Brenda Duke.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directed

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
