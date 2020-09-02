1/
Brandon David Ogles
A Graveside Service for Mr. Brandon David Ogles, 36, of Jacksonville, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville.
Mr. Ogles passed away on August 31, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Ogles loved fixing cars and entertaining his nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed watching "American Pickers" and "Storage Wars."
Mr. Ogles was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Adam Harris; his grandmother, Inez Minton; and his grandparents, Tommy and Glenda Rosson.
He is survived by his wife, Heidi Schumaker; a son, Allen Ogles; his mother, Melba Lindsey and her husband, Jeff; his father, Derryl Ogles and his wife, Regina; sisters, Holly Gibbs and her husband, Doyle, Amanda Rosson, Delta Patterson, and Stephanie Harris; brothers, Bubba Patterson and his wife, Crystal, David Ogles and his wife, Cori, Rodney Tidwell, Jeffery Lindsey and his wife, Tara, David Schumaker and his wife, Bethany, and Kyle Schumaker and his wife, Kate; his grandparents, Shelby and Wayne Kitchen; his mother-in-law, Sheila Schumaker; his father-in-law, Bruce Schumaker; and nieces and nephews, Aly Harris, Jaycee Harris, Austin and Abbey Schumaker, Lia Schumaker, Ashley, Summer and Jason Bryson, Jaken Lindsey, Kaydence, Kasyn and Kellbe Thompson, Kailee and Jalyn Patterson, and Ryan Ogles.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Ogles, Rodney Tidwell, Danny Kline, David Schumaker, Kyle Schumaker, and Bubba Patterson.
In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests attending the visitation and service are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Legacy of Hope, 502 20th St. South, Birmingham, AL 35233 (www.legacyofhope.org).
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory
322 Nisbet Street NW
Jacksonville, AL 36265
(256) 435-7042
