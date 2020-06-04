Brandon Holland Walls
1972 - 2020
Brandon Holland Walls, 47, of Glencoe, AL, born September 2, 1972, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Hospital due to a massive heart attack. Brandon is survived by his mother, Jonah Richards Kirkland; brother, Dustin Brooks Richards, Miami, Florida; grandmother, Joann Clifton Stapleton; aunt, Jan Hebding Smith; daughter, Branda Ana Walls, Sarasota, Florida; nephew, Apex Lois Richards; very special friend, Renae Richardson; as well as great-aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby H. Walls; grandparents, Robert H. and Mary E. Walls; and grandfather, Jack Stapleton.
Brandon graduated from Gadsden State School of Trade in 1994. He was a buyer/seller and detailer of vehicles. He enjoyed working Trade Days. He loved his family and friends. Brandon adored animals and being outdoors. He was a devout Christian. Brandon's baby blue eyes and sweet smile would melt your heart.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Ivalee Cemetery, Littleton Cutoff Road, Attalla, AL.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
JUN
6
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Ivalee Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
