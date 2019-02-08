|
Brandon Jeriel Hale, 28, Gadsden, passed Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
He is survived by Linda Lee-Hale (mother); J.W Hale Jr. (father); Anthony Thornton, Corey Gilley (brothers); Tiffany Malone, Candice Hale, Courtney Hale, Tatianna Anthony, Alyssa Williams, Kendra Hale, Khloe Hale (sisters); Byron (Takita) Hale, Reginald Hale, Kevin Hale (brothers); Howard (Vanessa) Lewis Sr. (grandfather); Lanyia Gilley, Cordea Gilley (special niece, nephew); Lillie (Michael) Evans, Diane (Terry) Hogg, Angela (Charles) Moore, Carolyn Muhammad, Christie (Toby) Bateman (aunts); Howard (Brenda) Lewis Jr., Edwin Thomas (uncles); special cousins, Denedria (Koku) Baba, Neshonda Ash, Terry Ash Jr., Michael Evans II, Mary Teague; special to his heart, Lashella Russell; many other dear relatives; and many, many friends.
Celebration of Life service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 16th Street Baptist Church; Rev. Eddie Ethridge, eulogist. Interment following at OakLawn Cemetery.
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service in charge; "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2019