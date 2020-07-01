Brelin O. Kidd
1928 - 2020
Brelin O. Kidd died peacefully on June 27, 2020. He was born in his beloved Glencoe, Alabama, on June 3, 1928. He was the son of Marvin Carson and Minnie Mae Moore Kidd. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nannie Lou Battle Kidd; daughters, Jo Nan Kidd Johnston (David L. Johnston) of Raleigh, NC, and Susan Elaine Kidd Lucas (Gregory S. Lucas) of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren, Brittany L. and Mary Elizabeth Johnston, Alexandria L. and Gregory S. Lucas II.
He was a resident of both Cobb and Fulton County for 66 years and served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. He attended the University of Georgia and John Marshall Law School and was employed by Lockheed Martin for 43 years and took great pride on his work with the C-130 and C-5 projects.
Beyond his love for God, country and family, he enjoyed spending time on his farm in Cave Spring, GA, for the past 35 years. Brelin was an avid reader of all things historical. He leaves behind a legacy of true love and understanding of our Holy Father and wisdom he spent a lifetime sharing with his family, friends and those less fortunate than himself. He also leaves behind a disciplined study of the Holy Scriptures and was a true man of God. He knew his purpose and destiny.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
