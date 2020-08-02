1/1
Brenda Battles Day
A private celebration of life will be held at Summit Church, Rainbow City, for Brenda Battles Day, 71, of Rainbow City, who died July 26, 2020. Lorie Walker will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Day was a member at Summit Church and richly enjoyed her Butterflies Ministry group. She was a great mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister, and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Bickerstaff and Benny Day; son, Thomas Allen Wood; father, Lester A. Battles; and her grandparents.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristy Wood and Heather Stewart; son, Jeffrey Bickerstaff; mother, Thelma Battles Beason; sister, Pam (Danny) Abercrombie and family; grandchildren, Gregory Allen (Kristi) Hopkins, Madison Nicole Crawford, Heath (Angel) Bickerstaff, and Kyle Bickerstaff; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hopkins (Samantha Davis), Colton (Joanne) Morrow, Neeley Bickerstaff, Lex, Cale, Maddox, Axel, and Jaxton Bickerstaff; and special friends, Evelyn Bellew, Joyce Merkel, and Lorie Walker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summit Church, Rainbow City.
Special honor and thanks to Lorie (Todd) Walker, ladies of Butterflies Ministry, Wayne (Debbie) Wood, the Kisor family, and nurse LeeAnn at Riverview Regional CCU.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
