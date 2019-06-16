|
Funeral services will be at Crestwood Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. for Brenda Cox, 74, of Centre, who passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Burial will follow in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Cox was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Cox; sons, Craig and Jay (Heather) Cox; and grandchildren, Quentin Cox, Connor Cox, Courtney Cox, Callie Cox, Katie Cox, Austin Cox, and Ainsley Cox.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister.
Special thanks to R.T. (Bug) Cox and Regina Daniel.
Visitation will be Monday night at Crestwood Funeral Home from 6 until 8.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 16, 2019