Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Loyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Hayes Loyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Hayes Loyd Obituary
Mrs. Brenda Hayes Loyd, 77, of Gadsden, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ricky Maroney officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Mrs. Loyd was a member of Railroad Avenue Baptist Church, where she served faithfully while her health permitted. She was a homemaker and took great pride in her home and family. She will be missed by her friends at the beauty shop, where she had a standing Friday appointment, which was followed by lunch. One of her favorite pastimes was shopping, especially for jewelry.
Mrs. Loyd was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Loyd; daughter, Donna Gail Loyd; son, Dennis Lavon Loyd; granddaughter, Jessica Loyd; parents, Louie and Nellie Hayes; sister, Joyce Kitchens; brother, Jerry Hayes; sisters-in-law, Ethel Woolard, Mazell (Talmadge) Scott and Helen Moore; and seven brothers-in-law.
Survivors include her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ladon and JoAnn Loyd and Calvin Loyd; nephew, Tim Shaneyfelt; and special friend, Dera Lee Holland.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bro. Harold and Sister Evelyn Sims and Allen and Jessica Lipscomb.
Pallbearers will be Alan Holland, Tim Shaneyfelt, Cody Neely, Butch Whitt, Jason Maroney and Thomas Gaskin.
Special thanks to Dera Lee Holland.
The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -