Mrs. Brenda Hayes Loyd, 77, of Gadsden, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ricky Maroney officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Mrs. Loyd was a member of Railroad Avenue Baptist Church, where she served faithfully while her health permitted. She was a homemaker and took great pride in her home and family. She will be missed by her friends at the beauty shop, where she had a standing Friday appointment, which was followed by lunch. One of her favorite pastimes was shopping, especially for jewelry.
Mrs. Loyd was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Loyd; daughter, Donna Gail Loyd; son, Dennis Lavon Loyd; granddaughter, Jessica Loyd; parents, Louie and Nellie Hayes; sister, Joyce Kitchens; brother, Jerry Hayes; sisters-in-law, Ethel Woolard, Mazell (Talmadge) Scott and Helen Moore; and seven brothers-in-law.
Survivors include her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ladon and JoAnn Loyd and Calvin Loyd; nephew, Tim Shaneyfelt; and special friend, Dera Lee Holland.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bro. Harold and Sister Evelyn Sims and Allen and Jessica Lipscomb.
Pallbearers will be Alan Holland, Tim Shaneyfelt, Cody Neely, Butch Whitt, Jason Maroney and Thomas Gaskin.
Special thanks to Dera Lee Holland.
The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 11, 2020