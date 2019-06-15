|
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Brenda Kay Mashburn, age 63, of Wellington, who passed away on Thursday June 13, 2019. Brother Tommy Hutt and Brother Josh Hutt will officiate. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Kay was known by many, and loved by all that knew her. She would give you advice, listen, pray and help all who crossed the same path. She never turned anyone away - and that's why most know her as "Mama Kay." She loved to take care of everyone. Her "Angels," everyone knew of her Angels. Her grandchildren and great-grand babies were her Joy and Reason. She didn't mind telling or sharing stories about them with anyone who listen. She would say they were the reason for the smile on her face. She was a Strong and Fierce woman, and it showed throughout her life. She learned at a young age that you had to fight hard, and pray and love even harder, and she did just that till her very day! She will never know the impact she has made on this earth, and gratefully missed she will be.
She is preceded in death by her son: Michael Dewayne Mashburn; parents: Grafton and Anita Quinn; step-father: H.N. "Jimmy" Marbut and brother: Brent Quinn.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (John) Breeden; grandchildren, Taylor (Jarod) Witt, Seth (Sharia) Goodwin-Mashburn, Landon Breeden, Jackson Fielding; sister, Ann (Kelly) Casey; brother: Bobby (Gwen) Quinn; great- grands: Makayla and Jayce; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Seth Mashburn, Landon Breeden, Jackson Fielding, Houston Edwards, Hunter Edwards and Hayden Lipscomb.
Special thanks to all who loved her, and extra special thanks to "Aunt Mary."
The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home from noon to 1 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 15, 2019