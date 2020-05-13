|
Graveside service for Mrs. Brenda Wilcox Murphy, 72, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Lebanon Church of Christ Cemetery with Reverend Erick Wilcox officiating the service.
Mrs. Murphy passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the hospital surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Murphy; parents, Stenson and Bernice Wilcox; sister, Catherine Wilcox Wallace.
Left to cherish her memory are her stepchildren, Pamela Rivera and Robyn Cefalu; brother, Perry (Jeannette) Wilcox; and many nieces and nephews.
Brenda grew up in East Gadsden. She lived in the Gadsden and Glencoe area her whole life. Brenda attended Gadsden High School class of 1966. After high school, she worked for AT&T, BellSouth and Deltacomm for many years. She was a proud member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Her occupation was the right one because she loved talking to people on the telephone. Brenda was a born-again Christian and a lifetime member of College Heights Baptist Church. She was deeply involved with young people and influenced many lives over the years.
She was a very kind and compassionate person to others, but had a very strong will about her personal life. Her friends and relatives knew they could expect cards in the mail from Brenda for special dates. Brenda will be greatly missed by many.
The family would like to express appreciation to Gadsden Regional Medical ICU and 7th floor nurses and staff for their dedication and support.
Pallbearers will be Stephan Wilcox, Kyle Wilcox, Shane McLoughlin, Hayden Buzbee, Jordan Connolly and Blaine Buzbee.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 13, 2020