Celebration of Life service for Mr. Bret Edward Fletcher, 36, of Gadsden, will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at The Ritz in Alabama City. Everyone is invited. Masks are optional for service.
Mr. Bret Fletcher passed away on June 21, 2020, at UAB Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Fletcher Jr.; grandparents, Edward and Margie Byers and Henry and Lillie Mae Fletcher Sr.; uncle, Larry Thomas Sr.; aunts, Mary Caldwell, Sarah Rains and Teresa Byers; cousin, Larry "Hook" Thomas Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Jody Byers; brother, Hank (Ashley) Fletcher; aunts, Lisa (Scotty) Williams and Clare Thomas; uncle, Eddie (Lisa) Byers; cousins, Lacey (Chad) Dorough, Katie Williams, Dana Byers, Kayla Byers, Brittany Rains; special little buddy, Brayden Clifton; and his partner, Scott Browning.
After a long and courageous battle, he has made his journey home to rest.
He dearly cherished his many friends and family with the Theatre of Gadsden.
Special thanks to Children's Hospital and Dr. David Joseph, Dr. Virenjan Narayan, Dr. H. Patel, Davita Dialysis, Kindred Home Health, UAB Hospital, Dr. Sara Pereira, Dr. Mustafa Ahmed, Mary Payton Davis, PA and especially Pallative Care, Dr. Swaetz, Dr. Windler, Dr. Hurst and Dr. Graeme McFarland, numerous compassionate nurses, caregivers, lab techs and others too numerous to name.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Theatre of Gadsden or Alabama Fund of the National Kidney Foundation.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Mr. Bret Fletcher passed away on June 21, 2020, at UAB Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Fletcher Jr.; grandparents, Edward and Margie Byers and Henry and Lillie Mae Fletcher Sr.; uncle, Larry Thomas Sr.; aunts, Mary Caldwell, Sarah Rains and Teresa Byers; cousin, Larry "Hook" Thomas Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Jody Byers; brother, Hank (Ashley) Fletcher; aunts, Lisa (Scotty) Williams and Clare Thomas; uncle, Eddie (Lisa) Byers; cousins, Lacey (Chad) Dorough, Katie Williams, Dana Byers, Kayla Byers, Brittany Rains; special little buddy, Brayden Clifton; and his partner, Scott Browning.
After a long and courageous battle, he has made his journey home to rest.
He dearly cherished his many friends and family with the Theatre of Gadsden.
Special thanks to Children's Hospital and Dr. David Joseph, Dr. Virenjan Narayan, Dr. H. Patel, Davita Dialysis, Kindred Home Health, UAB Hospital, Dr. Sara Pereira, Dr. Mustafa Ahmed, Mary Payton Davis, PA and especially Pallative Care, Dr. Swaetz, Dr. Windler, Dr. Hurst and Dr. Graeme McFarland, numerous compassionate nurses, caregivers, lab techs and others too numerous to name.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Theatre of Gadsden or Alabama Fund of the National Kidney Foundation.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 24, 2020.