Brian Keith Downs


1966 - 2020
Brian Keith Downs Obituary
Brian Keith Downs, 53, of Attalla, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday after a long, brave battle with cancer. Brian had a deep love for friends and family and never missed the opportunity to discuss Mustang cars, guns or a good book to read. His family will miss Brian's knowledge of history and the Bible. After serving his country, in the United States Air Force, Brian spent most of his career assisting customers at the Boaz Gas Board and was loved by all he met.
Brian spent the last 13 years married to his high school sweetheart Denise, who he loved dearly.
Everyone who knew him will miss Brian's jokes and stories.
The family will announce his celebration of life memorial service in the future.
Brian is survived by his wife, Denise Downs; father and mother, Waylon and Phyllis Downs; brother, Kevin (Donna) Downs; son, Micah Downs; chosen son, Dustin (Marylynn King); chosen daughter, Megan (Tyler) Bolton; grandchildren, Brayden and Mallie Bolton; nephews and niece, Christian, Elijah, Truett and Selah Downs.
Honorary pallbearers are Tim Smith, Jason Holland, Dennis Bone, Kelvin Collins and chosen brother, Lance Johnson.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at Kindred Hospice for their compassion and care during this difficult time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 19, 2020
