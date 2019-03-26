|
|
Brickelle Elaine Harper, age 12, departed this life on March 24, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her mother, Dena Harper; father, Allen Harper; brother, Camden Harper; grandparents, Janice Nabors and Mike and Pam Harper; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Robin Roberts, Blake Noah, Jeff Noah and JP McDonald.
Special thanks to Leeds Police and Fire and all of her caregivers throughout the years.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 26, 2019