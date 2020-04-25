|
Bridgette DeAnn Smith, 34, of Gadsden, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. After a long battle with sarcoma cancer, Bridgette now resides in Heaven.
She was a wonderful mother and loved doing arts and crafts with her children, whom she loved very much. Bridgette graduated from Gaston High School in 2004.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy C. Myers; sister, Dawn Payne; grandparents, Alice and Jimmy Adams, and Herbert and Buena Myers.
She is survived by her husband, John Edward Smith; children, Ashlyn, Will, Brileigh, Charlotte and Jaxon; stepdaughter, Hailey; mother and stepfather, JoAnn and Lonnie Thacker; brothers, Brandon, Brodney (Lauren), Roy II, Bradley, Tracy, Kenneth (Kayla) and Chain; sisters, Teresa, Judy, Cheryl, Valarie, Terria (Jared); mother-in-law, Sandra Smith; special friend, Kevin Battles; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Pallbearers will be Shane Stilitz, Zach Myers, Josh Renfroe, Donnie Ray Whitehead, Jeremy Whitehead and Sabino Trejo.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Robert Conry, Terri Sinquefield RN and staff, Oasis Hospice, Angela Bryant RN, Infusion Department and Staff, Dr. Cherry Jr. and Dr. James Daniel.
Special thanks to Oasis Hospice, Dr. Robert Conry and Staff, and the Infusion Clinic.
There will be public visitation from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Village Chapel. There will be a private funeral service Sunday with burial following at Clayton Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a future date. Rev. Tom Harrison will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 25, 2020