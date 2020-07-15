July 17, 1985 – April 22, 2020
Bridgette went to her heavenly home on April 22, 2020, after a long battle with sarcoma cancer.
She is survived by her children whom she loved very much, Ashlyn, Will, Brileigh, Charlotte, and Jaxon; stepdaughter, Hailey; and the rest of her family. She was preceded in death by several family members.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Village Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Thom Harrison will officiate.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 15, 2020.