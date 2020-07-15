1/1
Bridgette DeAnn Smith
1985 - 2020
July 17, 1985 – April 22, 2020
Bridgette went to her heavenly home on April 22, 2020, after a long battle with sarcoma cancer.
She is survived by her children whom she loved very much, Ashlyn, Will, Brileigh, Charlotte, and Jaxon; stepdaughter, Hailey; and the rest of her family. She was preceded in death by several family members.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Village Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Thom Harrison will officiate.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
JUL
18
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
