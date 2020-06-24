Mr. Bruce Marlin Johnson II, 40, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on November 3, 1979.
He attended the World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and worked as a construction manager.
He is survived by his son, Jacob Johnson; daughter, Olivia Johnson, both of Murfreesboro; father, Bruce (Sherrie) Johnson, Manchester, TN; mother, Pamela K. Childers Lauder, Gadsden, AL; brother, Stephen Johnson, Franklin, TN; and sisters, Laura (Gregg) West, Manchester, and Kim Johnson, Gadsden, AL.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Jerry Mayo and Gabe Phillips officiating, with burial to follow in the Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation: 6-9 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m.-noon Friday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 24, 2020.