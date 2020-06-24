Bruce Marlin Johnson II
Mr. Bruce Marlin Johnson II, 40, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on November 3, 1979.
He attended the World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and worked as a construction manager.
He is survived by his son, Jacob Johnson; daughter, Olivia Johnson, both of Murfreesboro; father, Bruce (Sherrie) Johnson, Manchester, TN; mother, Pamela K. Childers Lauder, Gadsden, AL; brother, Stephen Johnson, Franklin, TN; and sisters, Laura (Gregg) West, Manchester, and Kim Johnson, Gadsden, AL.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Jerry Mayo and Gabe Phillips officiating, with burial to follow in the Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation: 6-9 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m.-noon Friday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Central Funeral Home
JUN
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Central Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Central Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Central Funeral Home
2812 Hillsboro Hwy.
Manchester, TN 37355
(201) 945-2009
