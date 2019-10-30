|
|
Bryan Bettinger, 39, of Rainbow City, Ala., passed away on October 26, 2019.
Bryan was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to Helene and Steve on August 1, 1980. He graduated from Chelsea High School (Chelsea, Ala.) in 1998. He excelled in both football and baseball. Bryan was an amazing father, husband and friend. He attended the University of Alabama and was a die-hard fan of the Crimson Tide. Bryan was married to Jessica (Frady) Bettinger for 12 years, and they had three children. He and Jessica own their own business, the Decorator Store, also in Rainbow City. Bryan was a passionate woodworker on the side, creating custom one-of-a-kind furniture. He loved remodeling and working on his home with his wife and family. Bryan could fix anything with a toothpick and duct tape. He frequently entertained the internet with his DIY skills and man vs. opossum videos. Bryan loved his online community at Rivals.com, frequently contributing to their forum about sports, politics, and good clean living. Both online and in person, everyone who knew him knew he would give the shirt off his back (if he was wearing one) to help another.
Bryan is survived by loving wife, Jessica; children, Austin (17), Ava Grace (10), Caroline (8); parents, Steve and Helene Bettinger; sister, Donora Pinkleton (Ben); brother, Chris; and grandmothers, Mary Gurnee and Eleanor Bettinger.
Bryan was predeceased by grandfathers, James Bryan and Cliff Bettinger. Also mourning him are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends are invited to Morgan Funeral Chapel, Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Visiting times will be 3-5 p.m. with a service at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Alliance of Mental Health (Alabama) at nami.org.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 30, 2019