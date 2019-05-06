|
Bryant Matthew Alverson, age 18, of Southside, Alabama passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. The family will receive friends at Southside Baptist Church on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. The Rev. Matt Wethington, Pastor Michael Knight, and Pastor Kyle Cantrell will officiate. Collier Butler Funeral Home will direct.
Bryant was a senior at Southside High School. He was a former member of the football team and wrestling team but currently enjoyed music, hunting, fishing, and cars. He loved the outdoors and campfires with his buddies. He had enlisted with the US Marine Corps, following in the footsteps of his five cousins and numerous military family members.
He is survived by his mother, Dr. Jennifer Alverson; father, Andy (Ashli) Alverson; brother, Jake Alverson; sister, Jerrica Alverson; step-sister Alexis Duke and step-brother Hunter Green; girlfriend, Katey Wissler; special aunts Katherine "KK" (Richard) Butler and Jessica (Jim) Farmer; as well as several other aunts, uncles, and cousins; step-grandparents Jeff Jenkins and Wendy (Jeff) McDaniel; and many friends, especially his Thunderhouse Buddies.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Mary Ruth and Hubert Alverson, Aline Bryant Alverson, Kathleen and Edward McCrory.
Honorary pallbearers are his Thunderhouse Buddies and classmates of Southside High School Class of 2019.
Special thanks to Katie Robinson and Elizabeth Barnett.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Alverson family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 6, 2019