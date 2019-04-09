|
|
Mr. Bueran Otto Stracener, of Southside, AL, passed away on April 7, 2019, at the age of 85.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. Funeral service will be held at Morgan Chapel on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Graveside service with military honors following at Williams Southside Memorial Park. Rev. Eddie Stevenson officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory directing.
Otto will be sorely missed by his family and friends, including his beloved wife and partner of 62 years, Faye Churchill Stracener; and his surviving sons, Kenneth and Bobby, and their families.
While Otto will be missed, we rejoice in the fact that he is in the presence of his Heavenly Father and has been reunited with many friends and family members, including his parents, Luther and Ida Stracener; and his eldest son, Dale.
Otto was a family man, who treasured his wife, three children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He truly valued the friendships he shared with Gary and Macy Rich, Neil and Dolly Cooper, and Larry and Vonda Simpson.
