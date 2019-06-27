Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Resources
More Obituaries for Bulah Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bulah Simmons

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bulah Simmons Obituary
Graveside Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery for Mrs. Bulah Simmons, age 100, of Gadsden, who passed away Sunday, June 23. Rev. David Carroll will officiate. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.
Mrs. Simmons was a member of Malone Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, canning and working in her garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Simmons; sons, Howard Lee Simmons and Charles (Shirley) Simmons; brothers, Paul Adkinson, Elton Adkinson and Heslep Adkinson; sister, Myrtice Dyer; and special friend, Viver Lee Harris.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Jean Simmons; grandchildren, Lee (Stacy) Simmons, Kathy (John) Ashley, Eric (Karen) Simmons; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary "Sissy" Patton.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Northside Health Care Center.
There will be no visitation.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now