Graveside Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery for Mrs. Bulah Simmons, age 100, of Gadsden, who passed away Sunday, June 23. Rev. David Carroll will officiate. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.
Mrs. Simmons was a member of Malone Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, canning and working in her garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Simmons; sons, Howard Lee Simmons and Charles (Shirley) Simmons; brothers, Paul Adkinson, Elton Adkinson and Heslep Adkinson; sister, Myrtice Dyer; and special friend, Viver Lee Harris.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Jean Simmons; grandchildren, Lee (Stacy) Simmons, Kathy (John) Ashley, Eric (Karen) Simmons; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary "Sissy" Patton.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Northside Health Care Center.
There will be no visitation.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 27, 2019